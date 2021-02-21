Taiwan’s fighter jets activated their missile systems to monitor 11 mainland Chinese warplanes that flew near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands on Saturday, officials in Taipei said.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army aircrafts were spotted conducting an exercise in the skies northeast to the Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, Taiwan’s defense ministry said. The mainland warplanes included J-10 and J-16 fighter jets, JH-7 and H-6 bombers as well as Y-8 anti-submarine aircrafts.

Taiwan’s fighter jets activated their missile systems to monitor the movements of the PLA warplanes and warned them to leave, the ministry said.

The Pratas Islands are located about 310 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea. They are administered as part of Kaohsiung’s Cijin District, with about 225 soldiers under Taiwan’s Coast Guard.

Separately, on Sunday, four mainland Chinese patrol ships entered the waters off the disputed Diaoyu Islands, or the Senkaku Islands, in the East China Sea.

The mainland vessels appeared to be following a Japanese fishing boat, officials from Japan’s Coast Guard said, adding this was the ninth time this year that Chinese vessels entered the waters.

The PLA’s activity in the South and East China Seas also came amid a week-long exercise in the Yellow Sea starting Sunday.

