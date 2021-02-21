A 13-year-old boy who shot to fame and fortune as a miniature double of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma moved back to his hometown after being diagnosed with a growth deficiency condition, his caregiver Wang Yunhui said.

“Mini Jack Ma” had attracted hundreds of thousands of followers on social media since he was discovered in Jiangxi province six years ago. In 2017, an agent got Fan Xiaoqin admitted to a primary school in Hebei, hundreds of miles from his family. He was hired to feature in online videos, hosting four accounts on Tiktok alone.

The Alibaba founder’s lookalike was diagnosed with a short-stature syndrome limiting his growth during a check-up late last year, Wang said on Saturday. His family and teachers decided to send the boy back home from Hebei to give him better care, Wang said.

Fan’s case was an example of how many mainland companies try to exploit the rapid rise to fame of online stars, said Hong Kong Baptist University senior journalism lecturer Bruce Lui. For child stars like Fan, their showbiz careers often came at the expense of their schooling, Lui said.

Mainland media outlets earlier reported that Fan had returned to Jiangxi more than a month ago after his employers and agents terminated his contracts due to his waning popularity.

The reports also hinted at possible exploitation of the child, saying that Fan might suffer from a mental disability as he could not work out simple sums. Recent photos also showed what appeared to be needle marks on his legs, leading to suspicion among some internet users that the boy might have received growth-inhibiting drugs.

Wang said she did not know if Fan had lost his contracts or how much money he had earned over the years. She said her job was merely looking after the boy’s daily life.

Fan had gained almost no height since 2015, and two years later he began to show signs of intelligence problems, Wang said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play