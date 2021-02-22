Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to study the Chinese Communist Party’s history, ahead of the celebration of the party’s centenary this year.

Learning the CCP’s history is an effective way in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, said Xi, speaking on Saturday at a mobilization meeting on party history learning and education hosted by Politburo member Wang Huning in Beijing.

According to Xi, the party stands at a “critical juncture,” where China is set to meet its first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and begin its next goal towards building a modern socialist country.

The campaign helps party members accurately understand the main themes and nature of the party’s historical development and make a scientific assessment of major events, meetings and figures in CCP’s history.

In an article published on Monday, Xinhua news agency argued that the campaign is also meaningful as it upholds two important resolutions on the party’s history. The first resolution, made in 1945, reaffirmed the basic content of Maoism and his leadership of the party, while the second upheld Mao Zedong’s contribution to the country, despite labelling the Cultural Revolution as a serious mistake.

Political scholar Wu Qiang said the campaign to study party history is to stress the importance of Marxism and maintain the legitimacy of the CCP. By reshaping the narrative, China is “cementing Xi’s position as the supreme leader,” glossing over conflicts and distorting facts in the party’s history. The ultimate purpose is to build solidarity within the party, while purging critical voices, leaving less space for criticism and freedom of expression.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play