The decision to let mainland laboratory technicians work in Hong Kong likely set a precedent the government will use to punish medical workers who staged a walkout to protest anti-epidemic policies last year, said the head of the union behind the stoppage.

Some mainland technicians were exempted from local registration in August. The government said Hong Kong didn’t have enough experienced laboratory testing personnel to carry out its universal COVID-19 testing program due to begin the following month.

The government would use the same reasoning in the future to allow nurses and other specialized medical personnel to work in Hong Kong without being registered locally, said Winnie Yu, chairwoman of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance.

“Maybe this time, it is only relatively few laboratory technicians, but we can already see that doctors and nurses will definitely be affected,” Yu said.

The HA Employees Alliance was instrumental in the February 2020 medical sector strike to demand Hong Kong close its border with mainland China, which at the time was the epicenter of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Yu said that while the Hospital Authority penalized those who took park through salary reductions, she never believed that would end of the matter.

Any time over the past year when the medical sector had pointed out flaws in Hong Kong’s anti-epidemic strategy, the government refused to listen, she said.

Yu was among 55 activists arrested in January in connection with the opposition’s primary elections the previous year — which the government said amounted to a criminal conspiracy. In spite of this, Yu said she won’t be cowed, adding that she doesn’t want society to speak with only one voice.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play