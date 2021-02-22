Two Hong Kong journalists from Next Magazine are prosecuted for disclosing the birth certificate of actress Cecilia Cheung’s son.

Mark Mak, the 47-year-old publisher and editor of Next Magazine, Element 5 Digital Limited and Next Magazine Limited Company are accused of violating the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance by disclosing personal data with user content as well as assisting and abetting the offence.

A 40-year-old reporter, surnamed Cheng, is also charged with assisting and abetting the offence with the intention of obtaining monetary gain.

They were issued summons after a complaint was made to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data. The defendants allegedly acquired a copy of the birth certificate of Cheung’s third son through the Births and Deaths Registration without the approval of the registrar and published the personal information on the certificate.

The defendants were mentioned at the Kwun Tong Law Courts on Monday. The judge granted the defense’s request to postpone the case so that they can seek legal advice. The next hearing will take place on April 12.

Next Magazine is under media group Next Digital, the parent company of Apple Daily.

