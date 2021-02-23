The idea that COVID-19 is a man-made biological weapon is simply baseless conspiratorial fodder but what is terrifyingly real is the way the Communist Party of China (CCP) has weaponized the virus and used it to spread authoritarian ideas.

A recent Associated Press (AP) report showed the scope of the CCP efforts to divert attention away from the likely origins of the Coronavirus and use its state media outlets and ever-expanding social media reach to amplify conspiracy theories that suit its narrative, but that is only the beginning of the way China has attempted to leverage the situation.

The AP investigation showed that the number of Chinese diplomats using Twitter had more than trebled between mid-2019 – around the start of Hong Kong’s anti-extradition bill protests – and December 2020. The CCP used these accounts – as well as an array of ‘bot’ accounts and other social media platforms – to drive conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19, including the idea that the virus was brought to China by American military personnel.

The AP investigation found China was the leading source of COVID-19 misinformation. CCP’s diplomats and its state media mouthpieces weren’t alone in the damaging spread of COVID-19 misinformation; plenty in the west are prone to unfounded claims, including former President Trump, Fox News and QAnon conspiracy theorists and it is a fair argument that China was simply responding to the equally absurd claims made by western counterparts. While all COVID-19 misinformation – from anti-maskers to anti-vaxxers – can have disastrous real-world consequences, China has also used COVID-19 to push its political agenda and gain acceptance for its surveillance-state measures.

It is remarkable, really, that Beijing has been able to spin things this way, given it was a CCP cover-up that paved the way for the unprecedented pestilence that has now killed more than 2.4 million people worldwide. In the shadow of those deaths, China has shown zero shame in launching a propaganda campaign to sell its totalitarianism as a superior system to Western democracy.

Whether or not the campaign was successful in improving China’s world image is moot – it would seem the CCP is more despised than ever – because how the CCP was successful was the way it was able to further normalize its authoritarianism and praise its apparent effectiveness.

Long before anybody was worried about a Wuhan wet market, governments around the world were already wary of China’s ever-expanding “digital authoritarianism”.

In April 2018, The US Congressional-Executive Commission On China held a hearing on “Digital Authoritarianism and The Threat To Free Speech” which focused on not only China’s efforts to suppress criticism – like the Marriott employee that had just been fired for ‘liking’ a free Tibet Tweet, an event that now seems rather commonplace given the events of the three years since – but also CCP attempts to “stifle free enquiry” and “control narratives around the world.”

The hearing not only detailed what was then known about the extreme surveillance measures being undertaken in Xinjiang – including facial and voice recognition and use of artificial intelligence and algorithms to make ‘predictive’, pre-emptive arrests – but also the “battle of ideas” online and the role of companies like Apple play in CCP censorship and control.

The pandemic has ushered in a new era for Beijing, empowering the CCP to increase its use of digital controls in the name of health and safety at home. A one-party state doesn’t need permission to do anything, but it can now justify the lack of privacy measures and mass surveillance by pointing to the death toll, division and civic unrest in the United States and saying to its populace, “We are helping you. Our system is superior.”

COVID-19 has allowed the CCP with an opportunity to sharply accelerate its surveillance measures on its people, but China monitoring its own people is one thing, the concern is how it has used COVID-19 to spread its ideology to the world.

A report from Australia’s Lowy Institute released late last year described Beijing’s attempts to “create new norms” in digital rights, privacy and data collection. The paper continued with a warning for the West: “The danger for other countries importing Chinese technological solutions is that it will result in a growing acceptance of mass surveillance, habituation to restrictions on liberties, and fewer checks on the collection and use of personal data by the state, even after the public health crisis subsides.”

Since 1997, Hong Kong has been the canary in the coal mine when it comes to China’s creeping authoritarianism. National Security Law is the most obvious manifestation in the past two years, but the recent ‘ambush’ lockdowns, compulsory COVID-19 testing and the ubiquitous use of QR codes and government apps are examples of the Hong Kong government using COVID-19 as a convenient excuse to further normalize authoritarian measures.

China’s allies in the World Economic Forum and World Health Organisation have helped spread the CCP gospel on the benefits of total government control, “China’s speed, China’s efficiency … is the advantage of China’s system,” proclaimed WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebresus. China’s foreign investment, especially its telecommunication infrastructure and technology, has given it an advantageous foothold in many countries.

The failure to properly regulate the harvesting of personal data and the use of surveillance technology in democracies – much of it done in the name of health and safety, but most of it given willingly and without challenge via the internet – has left its people vulnerable.

COVID-19 will leave many legacies, but prominent among them will be unprecedented digital surveillance and the CCP are already trying to take advantage.

(Michael Cox is a journalist and Hong Kong permanent resident currently based in Australia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, The Age (Melbourne) and Australian Associated Press.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play