Chinese netizens were shocked when they found a spittoon was sold on Amazon as a fruit basket at the price of US$60.

Along with a photo of spittoon uploaded on the U.S. e-commerce platform recently, the seller described the receptacle as “Chinese traditional antique of the 1960s” for kitchen and dining decoration and could be used for holding and fruits or as an ice bucket.

The post claimed that the spittoon was made of traditional Chinese craftsmanship with enamel material, “fired in 1800-degree high temperature earthen kiln [with] high temperature resistance and high hardness.”

Apple Daily tried to search the product on Amazon in the U.S., the United Kingdom and France with keywords “chinese+basket,” which showed results of dim sum steamer and spittoon.

The post went viral on Chinese social media platforms as netizens were shocked to find a traditional spittoon, which is also used as a portable potty, was listed on the U.S. marketplace for completely different usage at a high price.

Many found the post ridiculous, including one who said: “It is gross, but it makes me laugh.” A netizen posted a clarification on Amazon, trying to tell foreigners the original purpose of the receptacle in China.

Still, a comment asked whether the spittoon could serve as a noodle bowl, while a buyer shared that he used it as a champagne cooler.

Acclaimed Hong Kong fashion designer William Tang believed that foreigners found the spittoon attractive merely because of its design and pattern without knowing its original purpose. Many of his overseas friends like to decorate their homes with traditional Chinese-style crafts, Tang added.

Spittoons were often seen at formal occasions in China, especially between 1970s to 80s when CCP leaders met their foreign counterparts. For instance, the then Chinese president Deng Xiaoping kept a spittoon handy during the talks over Hong Kong’s sovereignty with U.K. prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Beijing in 1982.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play