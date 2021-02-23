Beijing is likely to avoid setting a 2021 gross domestic product growth target due to concerns it might encourage local governments to ramp up debt, marking the country’s second straight year that it will drop the closely monitored monetary measure, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The central government will instead set a target for other comprehensive indicators — including the employment rate and the price index — to avoid endangering the country’s macroeconomic regulation policy that began in early 2004, the report said.

The government is expected to target inflation around 3% this year, below last year’s goal of about 3.5% but above the actual 2.5% rise in consumer prices, the news agency also cited sources as saying.

As local governments have concluded their own political consultative conferences and congress meetings, 31 provinces and municipalities have set their own GDP growth targets, with most aiming at more than 6%. Hubei and Hainan have marked a 10% increase in their GDP.

Because of the year-long pandemic, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang omitted the national GDP growth target in his work report last year, even though China was the only country among major economies to experience positive economic growth with a 2.3% growth in GDP.

Government advisors have suggested the authorities should altogether abolish GDP targets and shift the main policy goals, such as employment and inflation, Reuters reported.

“If we use GDP growth as an official target, local governments may ... set very high GDP targets, thus increasing financial risks from hidden debt,” Ma Jun, an influential policy adviser to the central bank, told a recent forum, “because it’s easier to rely on borrowing to achieve investment-driven GDP growth than other methods.”

This year’s fiscal deficit can be smaller than that of the previous year, said He Keng, former deputy director of the Finance and Economic Committee of the National People’s Congress. The proposed deficit rate should be maintained at around 3.5%, he added.

Tax reduction policies need to be further improved, said Wang Yiming, former deputy director of the State Council’s Development Research Center, adding that in order to cater to needs from difference industries, a progressive tax reduction and exemption scheme should be introduced in response to the epidemic.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play