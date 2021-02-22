Hong Kong’s chief executive and most of her cabinet ministers rolled up their sleeves on Monday and to get publicly vaccinated with China’s Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19, in an attempt to bolster Hongkongers’ confidence in the mainland-developed jabs.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her top officials, including Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan, received the first vaccinations given in Hong Kong, at a library hall in Causeway Bay.

Lam said she felt “very great” to get the jab and urged Hongkongers to get vaccinated early to reduce the risk of transmission. She thanked Beijing and mainland health authorities for sending the vaccines to Hong Kong swiftly.

“I am very confident in this vaccine,” Lam said. “I think Hong Kong people don’t need to mind too much about where the vaccine comes from, because it has gone through stringent examination.”

Civil service chief Patrick Nip, security chief John Lee, constitutional affairs minister Eric Tsang, home affairs chief Caspar Tsui and innovation minister Alfred Sit, all signaled thumbs-up after their injections. Senior ministers absent from Monday’s event included finance chief Paul Chan, environmental minister Wong Kam-sing and commerce secretary Edward Yau.

Sinovac jabs are the first COVID vaccines delivered to Hong Kong, but some in the city, including health workers, have expressed reservations about them partly because the results of their phase three clinical trials have not been published in medical journals.

A government panel last week endorsed Sinovac’s vaccines for emergency use after exempting the manufacturer from having to publish the results of phase three trials in medical journals. The panel said the jabs have an efficiency of 50.6%, increasing to 62.3% after a second injection.

Those who have expressed reservations about the Sinovac jabs include some government consultants, such as Yuen Kwok-yung and the University of Hong Kong’s dean of medicine Gabriel Leung. Both have said they will receive a vaccine other than Sinovac.

Chinese University medical professor David Hui, who sits on the government panel endorsing Sinovac jabs, earlier declined to say whether he would get the mainland jab.

Keiji Fukuda, director of HKU’s public health school and a former director at the World Health Organization, told Apple Daily that he had no particular preference about which type of vaccine he would receive.

Monday’s event came ahead of the start of bookings on Tuesday for an inoculation program using Sinovac products for priority groups.

