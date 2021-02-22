Pro-Beijing lawmakers in Hong Kong have proposed banning filibustering and suspending any member who uses the tactic to disrupt the city’s legislature, marking the first attempt to reform the chamber’s rules since November’s mass resignation by the pro-democracy opposition.

The proposal was first discussed in the Legislative Council’s Committee on Rules of Procedure on Monday, and will be submitted to the Home Committee as early as Friday. The amendments include limiting the debate time for motions and shortening the speaking time for each lawmaker, said committee chair Paul Tse.

The proposed ban is the first major political move made by the pro-Beijing camp after their pro-democracy counterparts resigned en masse last November. The resignation of the opposition — which often applied filibustering tactics to frustrate the government’s agenda — came after Beijing unseated four of the camp’s members from LegCo, a move to snuff out the already-dwindling voices of dissent in Hong Kong’s establishment.

Although there is no timetable for the proposal, Tse said the new rules could be enacted as soon as March 24.

For each conviction of misconduct, legislators will be barred from attending meetings for at least a week, Tse said. There will be no upper limit for the suspension, he said.

A majority of members also agreed that violators would also have their salaries deducted, he added.

