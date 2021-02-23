At least four pro-democracy district councilors face the prospect of losing their seats once the Hong Kong government amends the laws on oath-taking, and some say the disqualifications won’t stop there.

District Councilor Lester Shum said the bill “completely eradicates any room for dissent,” and that it was a foregone conclusion that the regime will crack down on the opposition.

The government on Tuesday announced that it will require district councilors to swear allegiance to the Hong Kong government and the Basic Law. Those who breach their oath will be disqualified and banned from running for office for five years.

Those who had previously failed their pledge of allegiance would also be disqualified from their role in the district council, as they showed they did not fulfill the requisite conditions for the job, said Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang.

Tsang’s comment implied that Shum, along with fellow district councilors Tiffany Yuen, Cheng Tat-hung and Fergus Leung, would likely lose their seats once the new law takes effect.

The four district councilors were disqualified from running for the Legislative Council in 2020, before the election was postponed for public health reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cheng, a member of the Eastern District Council, said it was illogical for the government to disqualify someone on the basis of a previous disqualification.

“The new bill distorts Hongkongers’ understanding of electoral laws and is intended as a tool for the government to firmly control elections,” Cheng added.

Leung told Apple Daily that he expected his disqualification from running in the Legco election last year to affect his current role in the district council.

The government’s goal was to exclude the opposition from Hong Kong’s political institutions, and even if democrats agreed to swear an oath of allegiance, they will still face the possibility of disqualification, he added.

Both Cheng and Leung said they will continue to serve their communities and Hong Kong even if they were stripped of their title.

“I will continue to be part of civil society, and to campaign for democracy and freedom in different roles,” Leung said.

