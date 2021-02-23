Hong Kong district councilors will be required to take an oath to swear allegiance to the Hong Kong government and the Basic Law. Those who fail to do so will be disqualified and barred from running in any elections for five years.

The announcement came a day after top Beijing official Xia Baolong declared electoral reforms the top priority for the city and the government should only be run by patriots.

Apart from public officers specified in Article 104 of the Basic Law, district councilors will be required to take an oath. District councilors must pledge sincerely and solemnly and must read the oath accurately and completely, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang told the press on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive or other people appointed by the city’s leader will serve the commissioner for oaths.

The pro-democracy camp won a landslide victory in the district council elections in November 2019 after months of mass protests sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

The Hong Kong government has proposed to amend the Oath and Declaration Ordinance, the Legislative Council Ordinance and the District Council Ordinance, so as to enhance the arrangements for public officers to take the oath as well as the legal consequences and statutory procedures in case of breach of the oath.

For those who violate the oath, legal proceedings would be instituted by the Secretary for Justice, according to the proposed amendment bill. During the time, the district councilors will be suspended from office until a court decision is made.

It was also understood that the content of an oath will clearly define the criteria of “upholding the Basic Law” and “pledge allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.”

