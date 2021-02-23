Young democracy activists Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam have decided to drop their second bail application on Tuesday at the High Court after knowing their cases were transferred to the Court of Appeal.

Chow and Lam, together with Joshua Wong, had been locked up since Nov. 23 last year after being sentenced to between seven and 13.5 months in jail over charges of inciting and organizing an unauthorized assembly linked to the siege of the police headquarters in Wan Chai in June 2019.

Chow and Lam appeared in court on Tuesday for their second application for release on bail, after the first was rejected in December last year. The two former members of the now-disbanded Demosistowere escorted by five correctional services officers when they entered the courtroom.

High Court judge Andrew Chan on Tuesday said that the bail applications would be transferred to the Court of Appeal without disclosing the reason. The Court of Appeal would further instruct both the prosecution and defense lawyers about the arrangement, Chan added.

Barrister Jeffrey Tam, who represented the defense, told the court that the duo decided to withdraw their bail applications. Judge Chan said he could only document the defendants’ wish to have the hearing scheduled as soon as possible and “that’s all [he] could do.”

It was understood that the transfer of case to the Court of Appeal was not proposed by the Department of Justice. Both the prosecution and defense only learnt about the arrangement on Tuesday.

After having a chat with her lawyer during recess, Chow appeared sad and started sobbing. The 24-year-old took down her glasses and pulled down her facemask to wipe her tears.

As the two young activists walked back to the cell, some supporters waved their hands as a show of support and chanted, “Agnes Chow, add oil!” Chow kept her head down and wiped her tears, while Lam, 26, waved back at the crowd.

Lam and Chow are expected to finish their jail terms in April and June this year.

