Two more Chinese internet users have been arrested for criticizing Beijing’s accounts of a deadly clash with India on the Himalayan borders last year.

The two, one from Maoming, in Guangdong province, and the other from the Guizhou city of Guiyang, were arrested on Monday for sharing comments on instant messaging app WeChat deemed as “humilatory and defamatory to deceased soldiers.”

The arrests came after three others, including former journalist and blogger Chou Ziming, had been detained by police for casting doubts on or criticizing China’s account of the melee in the disputed Galwan Valley.

China last Friday admitted for the first time that four soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army died in last June’s fight, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China had been silent on its casualties until last week.

The 40-year-old man from Maoming was arrested after local police received a tip-off about his online comments, police said. The comments by the 30-year-old Guiyang man were spotted by mainland cyber police.

Police officials did not give further details of what comments the two had made.

Since the official announcement of death tolls last week, mainland media outlets have been singing praises for soldiers who fought in last June’s conflict, including senior army officer Qi Fabao who was honored by the Central Military Commission, China’s top military command organ chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Qi has largely recovered from a serious head injury incurred during the melee, and visited his family and friends in his native Gansu province during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the reports.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play