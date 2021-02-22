Mainland China risks being categorized as an “immune-deficient” country in terms of resistance to the novel coronavirus if Beijing continues to underestimate the “vaccine war” and neglect its low domestic vaccination rate, a local non-governmental research institution has warned.

Failure to address hurdles that include a shortage of domestic vaccinators and insufficient production capacity could create bigger issues, the public and economic policy research institute Anbound said in an article.

With signs the epidemic is coming under control in developed countries, the globe may split into “two worlds” based on the immunity of populations to COVID-19, Anbold said. China needs to compete in terms of vaccine production and vaccination rates; if not, it risks becoming part of the “immunity-deficient world,” with implications for trade, investment and travel, it warned.

“The government has politicized the epidemic, making the issue so sensitive that scientists in other countries are reluctant to cooperate with China,” the article said.

China has used about 30 million doses of vaccines so far for its 1.4 billion population, official data show. It lags far behind countries such as the United Kingdom and Israel, which have inoculation rates of 25% and 50%.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play