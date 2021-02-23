Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong has protected the human rights and freedoms enjoyed by its residents and plugged the long-existing legal loopholes in the city.

In his speech for the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday, Wang said the legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong was a major turnaround from turbulence to law and order in the city.

The minister also denied the mounting allegations of “genocide”, “forced labor” or “religious oppression” in Xinjiang, stressing that Beijing’s actions in the territory served to counter violence, terrorism and separatism.

“Such inflammatory accusations are fabricated out of ignorance and prejudice, they are simply malicious and politically driven hype and couldn’t be further from the truth,” Wang rebutted, adding that China would welcome the Council to visit Xinjiang anytime.

Under the CCP leadership, the country has embarked on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which has been widely endorsed by the Chinese people, and found the path of human rights development that suits China’s national conditions and needs, Wang stressed.

Wang also explained how China protects human rights, saying the country advocates to embrace a people-centered philosophy and uphold both universality and particularity of human rights. Any attempts to press and interfere with internal affairs under the pretext of human rights would be strongly opposed.

He also called on other countries to systemically advance all aspects of human rights and promote international dialogue and cooperation.

The Chinese government has prioritized the safety and health of every person throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. The minister said the global distribution of vaccines must be fair and jabs must be accessible and affordable to developing countries in particular.

Click here for Chinese version

