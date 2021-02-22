Security is tightening in Beijing in preparation for the “Two Sessions” parliamentary sessions in March, including rigorous checks on all express mail entering the city and mandatory COVID-19 testing for visitors to the capital.

The State Post Bureau said the stricter measures for incoming mail – a double round of security checks – will be in effect from Feb. 25 until the day after the Two Sessions end on March 5. Visitors to the capital will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days of their visit, the bureau said.

“Two Sessions” refers to two days of meetings of the National People’s Congress and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, typically held in March every year.

The postal bureau has urged shipping companies to make every effort to intercept items such as firearms, explosives, pornography and dangerous chemicals, to prevent criminals from using delivery systems to bring dangerous goods into Beijing, it said.

Taxis in the capital have completed a “comprehensive health checkup,” the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau said, ensuring the safety and reliability of vehicles to be used during the Two Sessions.

Drivers have been required since Feb. 4 to get vaccinated and to have their temperature checked.

China Railway has instructed employees on trains going to and from Beijing to follow epidemic prevention measures, the operator said. In principle, people from moderate or high-risk areas would not be allowed to travel to the capital, it said. Those with a genuine need to travel will need to obtain approval from their provincial epidemic prevention department.

Passengers traveling to Beijing by train from low-risk areas will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days before their journey, the operator added.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it would enforce food safety standards rigorously, and has reminded food delivery platforms to guard against food contamination.

