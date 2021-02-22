Guangdong has reserved land for a maglev train route that will connect Beijing with Shenzhen, Hong Kong’s immediate neighbor, the provincial government announced recently.

This is the first official announcement by the Guangdong Provincial Department of Natural Resources on setting aside land for a high-speed maglev, or magnetic levitation, service. The development plan for the new line covers the period from 2020 to 2035, it said.

It remains unclear how much land the authorities have reserved for the railroad.

Maglev trains, which can travel up to 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour), could cut three and a half hours off the travel time on the 2,200-kilometer route between Shenzhen and Beijing. Another route is set to branch out to Shanghai.

Maglev planning is still in a tentative stage pending further approval and discussion, Guangdong officials told mainland media. The exact route and stations will require a final green light from national ministries, such as the National Development and Reform Commission, they said.

One official cautioned that the maglev line may not be finished by 2035 even if the project unfolds smoothly.

Shanghai built the country’s first maglev train in 2002, connecting Shanghai Pudong International Airport and the Longyang Road Station on the Pudong outskirts. It was the world’s first commercial high-speed maglev train route.

