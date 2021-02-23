The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed the trial of Martin Lee, Jimmy Lai and other activists in Hong Kong as “an affront to the rule of law,” rallying to explore every possible option to hold China accountable.

“Martin Lee is an embodiment of courage and principle, who has inspired millions of freedom-loving people worldwide in his peaceful and persistent fight to advance autonomy and democratic freedoms in Hong Kong and throughout China,” said Pelosi in a statement issued on Monday.

“The trial of Martin Lee and other pro-democracy leaders is an affront to the rule of law that sends the chilling message that Beijing will stop at nothing in its crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong.”

Pelosi’s statement came a week after the 10-day trial against nine prominent democracy activists – including Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy” Martin Lee, Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and former lawmaker Margaret Ng – commenced. They were charged for organizing and knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly in a mass anti-extradition protest on Aug. 18, 2019.

The statement noted that the U.S. Congress has been united to hold China accountable for its repression and abuses, including targeting Uighurs, the Tibetan people, human rights activists and vulnerable communities on the mainland and Hong Kong.

“The Chinese government must know that the world is watching its strangulation of human rights – and that we must put all options on the table for holding China accountable.”

Pelosi emphasized that the U.S. would not discard human rights values for commercial interests, “If we do not speak out clearly for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out for human rights any place in the world.”

Also on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab challenged China at the United Nation Human Rights Council over its crackdown in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, calling for the U.N. to send a mission to Xinjiang to investigate the reported abuses.

In his online speech addressing the Council, Raab said human rights in Hong Kong were being systematically violated and the national security law was a clear breach of the Sino-British Declaration which sent a chilling effect on personal freedoms.

“Free and fair legislative elections must take place, with a range of opposition voices allowed to take part,” the minister reiterated. Earlier on Monday, a top Beijing official said that all key roles in the Hong Kong government must be held by ‘patriots’ and urged reforms to the city’s electoral systems.

Raab also drew attention to “China’s systematic human rights violations perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang,” citing reports on extensive forced labor, torture and forced sterilization of women. He pledged that Britain would continue to speak up for Hong Kong and the repressed minorities in China and urged the international community to do the same.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play