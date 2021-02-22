China’s foreign minister offered no new ideas in his first major speech on Sino-U.S. relations since President Joe Biden took office, leaving it unclear whether a turnaround in relations will be possible soon, a scholar told Apple Daily.

In his speech on Monday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that the United States should not interfere in issues touching on China’s sovereignty, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, noted Tzeng Wei-feng, assistant professor at the Graduate Institute of China Studies at Tamkang University in Taiwan. This means a breakthrough in relations will be difficult to reach, Tzeng added.

The key point of Wang’s speech, delivered at a forum in Beijing, was to reiterate that it is possible for Sino-U.S. relations to return to normal, Tzeng said. The challenge lies in whether Biden can cooperate without damaging U.S. interests.

“If Biden truly values human rights in the way he [says he does], the two sides really don’t have much room for discussion,” Tzeng said.

The Chinese government regards Hong Kong and Xinjiang as matters of sovereignty, and therefore as core interests, Tzeng said. This means China will not allow the Hong Kong issue to be internationalized, he added.

Wang’s speech stressed that Sino-U.S. relations have fallen to a low point since the establishment of diplomatic relations, because of the unreasonable suppression of China pursued by the Trump administration.

This echoed a warning from Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese diplomat, who said earlier this month that he hoped that the new U.S. administration would “remove the stumbling blocks to people-to-people exchanges, like harassing Chinese students, restricting Chinese media outlets, shutting down Confucius Institutes and suppressing Chinese companies.”

President Xi Jinping has been through a series of consecutive crises during his tenure, Tzeng noted, including the trade war with the U.S., the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan and the unrest in Hong Kong. This would make Xi more convinced that he can stand on an equal footing with the United States, Tzeng said.

