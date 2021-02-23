Mainland Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on Tuesday, the same day the island’s Security Bureau and Ministry of Defence welcomed their new chiefs.

The jets entered the island’s northern defense zone at an aggressive height of 300 meters, according to official reports.

Chen Ming-tong, the previous head of the Mainland Affairs Council, took over Chiu Kuo-cheng as the chief of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau on Tuesday. That came as Chiu, a retired army general, assumed his position as defense minister on the same day.

The reshuffle was seen as the self-ruled island’s bid to strengthen defense and to bring its intelligence system to a professional level.

Eight mainland Chinese military planes were also recorded to have entered Taiwan’s defense zone on the day when the appointments were announced.

