Tahoe Life Insurance has lost its buyer in a deal that had been expected to raise more than HK$7.8 billion (US$1 billion), leading Hong Kong’s Insurance Authority to slap restrictions on Tahoe for three months, according to an Apple Daily source.

The Chinese firm Ping An Insurance has been in talks since last year to acquire Tahoe Investment’s life insurance unit. However, the deal reportedly fell through recently after Ping An offered a bid of HK$6 billion, far below Tahoe’s target price of HK$7.8 billion, the source said.

Hong Kong’s Insurance Authority imposed a three-month restriction on new business for Tahoe, in order for the company to adjust its long-term goals and seek another buyer, the source said.

The deal reportedly collapsed because Tahoe did not give a straight answer when Ping An inquired about its doubtful assets, including some funds operated by companies newly registered in Hong Kong.

Ping An subsequently made its lower-than-expected HK$6 billion offer, which received no reply from Tahoe.

A Tahoe spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the failed deal, the company’s doubtful assets and the restrictions placed by the Insurance Authority. The company was “conducting a strategic evaluation of the direction of its development and will continue talks with potential investors,” the spokesperson said.

As of 2019, Tahoe reported HK$23.9 billion in liabilities under insurance contracts. It has never publicly disclosed its number of Hong Kong policy holders.

The Insurance Authority said it would not comment on the commercial strategy of individual investment companies. Authorized insurers must maintain a required solvency margin to ensure that they can meet the claims of Hong Kong policyholders, the authority said.

A Ping An spokesperson declined to comment.

