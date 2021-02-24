One million doses of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will not reach Hong Kong until Friday at the soonest, due to customs clearance, Apple Daily has learned.

Export controls applied by the European Union on vaccines will now result in a delay of up to two days, after Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip initially said on Wednesday morning that the first batch of vaccines from the German company was scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

Nip, the government minister in charge of vaccine-related duties, also said that bookings for jabs at five centers were already full, with 70,000 people registered since online reservations started on Tuesday.

The online system had a glitch that allowed 318 people to book advance slots on Tuesday which were meant for priority vaccinations. It resulted in those 300-odd residents taking the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine on the same day as another 214 people, who belonged to priority groups.

Post offices, mobilized in the vaccination drive, have helped 2,300 Hongkongers to book online so far. Nip said that the new system was more complicated than the one used for citywide testing, and would be improved.

The government aimed to open reservations for the third week of vaccinations in the next few days, he said.

Asked why the slots were limited, Nip said the government wanted the process to be stable at the start of the program and would speed up injections after people became more used to the operations. He stressed that the city was getting a high supply of vaccines and the second batch from Sinovac would arrive at an appropriate time. Each center would be able to cope with at most 2,500 injections per day, he said.

More than 1,500 private doctors and clinics would also be able to inoculate the public from the middle of next week, without the need for residents to register in advance. The government would publish the information online, and had no plans to limit the number of vaccines each clinic could accept as it would depend on their capacity, Nip said.

Ho Pak-leung, the head of the University of Hong Kong’s Center for Infection, said he hoped the elderly would bring along two other people when going for their vaccines. If they did so, more than half of the city’s population would be vaccinated, excluding those under 18, he said. The vaccinations of five priority groups would take three months, he added.

Drugs that required two doses must be administered with a certain time lapse in between, and would accord complete protection only after the second shot, thus antibodies would not appear fully in the population until May, Ho said. Social distancing measures should therefore remain largely unchanged or the pandemic would return, he added.

Herd immunity could be achieved only after 70% of the population had been inoculated, Ho said. But given that the vaccines were not 100% effective, and not everyone would take the shots, herd immunity would not be achievable within this year, he said.

