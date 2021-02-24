The act of kneeling down and lowering one’s forehead to the ground is raising eyebrows in China amid videos that show villagers crowding on the streets or outside the homes of seniors to kowtow en masse.

Online footage of the curious sight emerged from eastern Shandong province over the Lunar New Year, prompting heated discussion on the internet about whether the act of kowtowing was a sign of reverence or servility.

In traditional culture, the Chinese bow to their elders and superiors, and especially to the emperor in ancient times, to show respect. They may also kneel during religious worship.

But in Shandong, people not only kowtow to the elderly but are also forced to do the same to their peers, such as the brothers, older cousins and even cousins-in-law.

An internet user said on social media that she was to get engaged this year, but she had second thoughts about getting married after her fiancé, a native of Shandong, told her that on wedding day, they must kowtow to all the married people in his family in front of everyone else. It would take the whole day, she heard.

“In my family, we would kowtow only to deceased relatives,” she wrote in a post sent to Huang Zhijie, an online commentator who operated a popular and independent account on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

“On the first day of the Lunar New Year, my fiancé kowtowed to a small child because the child was more senior than him … The purpose of the disgraceful act is obviously to strengthen and continue with feudalism and its hierarchical rules.”

Huang later found out that many people from Shandong had similar experiences. He said that it was undoubtedly a bad and useless habit and a regression from modern society.

The comments drew threats and harassment from young Chinese nationalists known as the Little Pink, who tore into Huang for disrespecting traditional culture. Official Shandong media dzwww.com also attacked him.

Huang said that he made a police report after a netizen offered a reward of one million yuan (US$154,500) to beat him until he was paralyzed.

He later appeared to soften his stance, saying in a media interview that he had not singled out any region for criticism. But Huang also insisted on his original position, that the act of collective kowtowing was a bad practice and could put pressure on people who were unwilling to do so.

