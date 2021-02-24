China’s security forces have warned a human rights activist in southern Guangdong province to suspend his online petitions of support for the people of Myanmar.

Xiao Yuhui, of Huizhou city, drew the authorities’ attention after he appealed to user groups on the Weibo microblog platform for signatures to condemn the military coup in the southeast Asian country.

It was understood that since last Thursday, Xiao had been repeatedly summoned to the police station to meet with police and national security officers. The authorities told him to immediately stop all online petitioning activities, Radio Free Asia reported.

The latest warning happened in the predawn hours of Monday, when Xiao was again asked to report to a police station in Dongguan’s Hengli town, where his household registration was based.

Xiao lived in Huizhou, which was 30 kilometers away from Hengli. Since it was late at night, he told officers that he would be unable to turn up.

Twenty minutes later, Xiao received a call from a nearby police station at Yuantong Bridge, telling him to report to the station at once or he would not be allowed to live in the town anymore.

He reached the premises at 2 a.m. and was forced to sign a pledge before being allowed to go home.

The petitioner was currently safe at home and closely monitored by national security officers, RFA reported, citing a Huizhou resident familiar with the matter.

In May last year, Xiao was detained at a Huizhou police station after he reposted a message on WeChat groups urging “everyone to write a letter to the White House to save Hong Kong.”

It was understood that besides Xiao, a number of internet users in Qingyuan, Shenzhen and Jieyang in Guangdong had also been summoned by the police after they signed petitions to oppose Myanmar’s military government, said Weiquanwang, a website to support civil rights activists.

Meanwhile in Macao, police were said to have taken away four foreign workers from Myanmar after they sang Myanmese songs at the Rotunda de Carlos da Maia while holding up photographs of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, local media Macao Concealers reported.

The police confiscated their work permits, and one of the officers told the group that they would be deported back to Myanmar after flights resumed.

The Macao police force on Tuesday clarified that no arrest of people from Myanmar had been made.

