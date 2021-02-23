A building services firm partly owned by Hong Kong justice minister Teresa Cheng’s husband is setting its sights on the European market by establishing its first office in the United Kingdom.

Hong Kong-listed Analogue Holdings, chaired by Cheng’s husband Otto Poon, now has a foothold in Europe named Anlev (UK) Ltd. The new office was based in London and would allow the company to capture opportunities from the European market, Analogue said in a statement on Tuesday.

Early last year, Analogue spent US$35.7 million to acquire 51% of Transel Elevator and Electric Inc, a leading lift and escalator company in the United States. Months later in August, Washington put Cheng on a list of sanctioned officials, and Analogue cut its stake to 49% by selling 2% for about US$1.4 million.

Anlev (UK) would provide one-stop services from design and manufacturing to the installation and maintenance of elevators and escalators. Poon said it was the only independent escalator maker approved by Network Rail, the owner, operator and developer of most railroad networks in the UK.

Cheng visited London in November 2019 as protests raged on in Hong Kong to oppose the Hong Kong government’s extradition bill. She was tipped over while being surrounded by pro-Hong Kong protesters in the British capital and was admitted to hospital.

According to the British newspaper Financial Times, Cheng intended to resign from the government and remain in London at the time, but was ordered by Beijing authorities to return to Hong Kong, before being transferred to the Chinese capital for further medical treatment. Cheng’s office has denied the claims.

