Hongkongers are set to receive fewer sweeteners under the government’s HK$120 billion (US$15.5 billion) budget announced on Wednesday, as the city steels itself to get back on track following an unprecedented two years of negative growth in a row.

The Hong Kong economy shrank by 6.1% last year and the latest unemployment rate had risen to 7% under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said during his annual budget speech in the legislative chamber.

Expectations were for global growth to pick up in the second half of this year, Chan said, predicting the local economy to rebound and expand noticeably by 3.5% to 5.5% for 2021, depending on how the pandemic would develop. Forecasts put the inflation rate and the underlying inflation rate at 1.6% and 1% respectively, he added.

The financial chief unveiled proposed government measures costing about HK$120 billion to stabilize the Hong Kong economy and relieve the burden of its people.

Every Hongkonger aged 18 or above will get HK$5,000 worth of electronic consumption vouchers by installments, instead of the HK$10,000 cash handout given to all adult residents last year.

Salaries tax will be reduced by a maximum of HK$10,000 for the upcoming 2020-21 year of assessment, down from HK$20,000 last year.

Assistance to the needy is also pared back to just an extra half a month of old-age, welfare and disability allowances. The government offered a month’s worth of aid last year.

With many people out of work, those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic may avail themselves of low-interest loans of up to HK$80,000 that are fully guaranteed by the government and levy a 1% annual interest rate over five years. The government promises to guarantee up to HK$15 billion under the scheme.

For companies, the government will set aside HK$9.5 billion to help the sector, including 100% profit tax cuts for 2020-21 subject to a ceiling of HK$20,000. It is expected to benefit 128,000 businesses while lowering government revenue by HK$1,050 million.

Other relief measures in the budget include rate concessions for non-domestic properties in the coming fiscal year, business registration fee waivers for 2021-22, cuts of 75% of water and sewage charges, and 75% rental or fee concessions for certain tenants of government properties.

A one-year Special 100% Guarantee Product will be introduced to provide enterprises with low-interest loans or interest subsidies.

As tourism is one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, Chan pledged the use of HK$169 million to promote local cultural, heritage and creative tourism.

Other highlights

- To distribute HK$6.6 billion through the government’s Anti-epidemic Fund to create around 30,000 time-limited jobs for up to 12 months in the public and private sectors.

- To grant each residential electricity account a subsidy of HK$1,000

- To provide rates concessions for domestic properties for all four quarters of 2021-22, subject to a ceiling of HK$1,500 per quarter in the first two quarters and a ceiling of $1,000 per quarter in the remaining two quarters for each rateable property. This proposal is estimated to involve 2.95 million domestic properties.

- To pay examination fees for school candidates sitting for the 2022 Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination, a measure that will incur HK$150 million.

- To lower by half the working hour requirements under the Working Family Allowance Scheme for one year.

- To issue green bonds regularly and expand the scale of the Government Green Bond Programme by doubling its borrowing ceiling to HK$200 billion to allow for further issuances of green bonds totalling HK$175.5 billion within the next five years, having regard to the market situation.

- To invest in infrastructure, with annual capital works expenditure set to exceed HK$100 billion in the coming years. Annual total construction output will expand to around HK$300 billion, creating more than 300,000 jobs.

- To include 15 residential sites and three commercial sites in the government’s Land Sale Programme, capable of providing about 6,000 apartments and about 480,000 square meters of commercial floor area respectively.

- Potential land supply for the whole year is expected to be able to provide about 16,500 apartments through the collective capacity of the residential sites under the Land Sale Programme, railroad property development projects, private development and redevelopment projects, and the Urban Renewal Authority’s projects.

- To increase by 15% the rate of each tax band under the first registration tax for private cars, including electric vehicles, and the vehicle license fee by 30%.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play