Hongkongers are being left in the dark about how the government will use HK$8 billion (US$1.03 billion) in public funds earmarked in the latest budget for national security expenses.

The government on Wednesday revealed for the first time that it had allocated the sum for non-recurrent spending to “safeguard national security” during the current financial year, ending March 31. There was no indication of the number of years the HK$8 billion was meant to last.

It was listed in a supplementary Budget document that set out estimated expenditures allotted to different departments and public organizations.

In the document, each government department was listed next to the amount of their estimated expenditure. By contrast, the HK$8 billion was marked only as “non-recurrent appropriation to a special fund to meet the expenditure for safeguarding national security.” How much was drawn from the sum, or to which department, remained unclear.

A note in the document stated the HK$8 billion was for national security expenses in the coming years, and that under the city’s national security law, distribution of the fund was not subject to any restrictions by Hong Kong’s laws.

National security expenses did not fall under the regulation of Hong Kong’s Public Finance Ordinance, and therefore details of amounts dished out individually to different departments were not publicized, a government source said. Officials needed to include the sum in their budget estimates in order to balance the accounts, the source said.

In late June last year, Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong, requiring the special administrative region to earmark funds from its treasury for use in related areas.

During a press conference after his budget speech, Financial Secretary Paul Chan declined to reveal details of how the HK$8 billion would be used or how many years the sum would cover.

He said only that the fund would meet the needs of the necessary manpower and personnel structures and had been approved by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Pro-democracy politicians said the HK$8 billion was staggeringly high and its use was opaque.

If spent in the next three years, the sum would be averaged out to more than HK$2 billion annually, higher than the HK$1.2 billion budgeted for the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the city’s anti-graft agency, said James To, a former legislator of the Democratic Party.

Civic Party vice chair and former legislator Jeremy Tam called for the Hong Kong government to elaborate on the expenses as Hongkongers had been left clueless. “It would be far better to use the money on livelihood issues,” Tam added.

Beijing loyalist and lawmaker Starry Lee said she did not know any further details apart from the total amount.

