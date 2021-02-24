A Chinese teenager living in the United States says his parents are being harassed back home after he was put on a wanted list for commenting against the People’s Liberation Army.

Wang Jingyu told Radio Free Asia that Chinese authorities took his parents away after he was declared a fugitive on Monday and released them that night. The same arrest-release pattern repeated the next day, the 19-year-old said.

The parents’ passport details and address had been leaked online and they had lost their jobs at the China National Petroleum Corporation and another state-owned company, RFA reported.

Earlier, Wang commented online about a fatal clash between troops from China and India in a disputed border area last June. He wrote that “the Indians did a good job” and the Chinese soldiers deserved death.

He later told RFA that although he was sympathetic toward the soldiers on both sides, it was the PLA which provoked the Indians first.

Wang left China in 2019 after expressing support online for anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong, RFA reported.

Last week, China revealed for the first time that four of its soldiers died in the border fight. India said months ago that 20 of its soldiers were killed.

Six people have been arrested in China as of Monday over their comments on the violent altercation.

