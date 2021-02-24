The Google-owned platform YouTube has shut down nearly 3,000 channels and accounts suspected to be state-coordinated influence operations separately carried out by China and Russia, according to a British magazine report.

The accounts could have spread false information and tried to sway politics and public opinion, Infosecurity Magazine said in an article on Feb. 17. Of the deletions, as many as 2,946 were related to China, it said.

“These channels mostly uploaded spammy content in Chinese about music, entertainment and lifestyle,” the article quoted Shane Huntley, director of Google’s threat analysis group, as saying.

“A very small subset uploaded content in Chinese and English about the U.S. response to COVID-19 and growing U.S. political divisions.”

Huntley’s Google group was currently focusing on Russia. It had terminated three YouTube channels, two accounts and one mobile developer account from the country so far this year, the report said.

Those accounts involved campaigns that uploaded content on current events in the United States and political rallies held by opposition Russian leader Alexei Navalny.

Separately, a “cyber army” from China was found to have been undertaking a global digital disinformation drive since 2019, in a joint investigation conducted by the Associated Press and an American think tank, the Atlantic Council’s digital forensic research lab.

The nine-month investigation discovered that China had replaced Russia as the world’s leading source of fake news, made possible by its growing presence on Western social media.

Researchers found that the size of the Chinese cyber army was staggering. Since mid-2019, the number of Chinese diplomatic accounts had more than tripled on Twitter and doubled on Facebook despite both platforms being banned in mainland China.

The accounts were said to be cooking up and amplifying messages that suggested the U.S. had created the coronavirus behind COVID-19.

For instance, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian fired off a series of 11 tweets speculating that the U.S. Army had engineered COVID-19. His tweets were cited more than 99,000 times in at least 54 languages by accounts that had hundreds of millions of followers, the investigation report said.

Chinese internet users were also found to have made claims, as early as the initial outbreaks in the Chinese city of Wuhan, about the U.S. allegedly releasing bioweapons. The claims could be traced back to Weibo posts uploaded on Dec. 31, 2019, the report said.

