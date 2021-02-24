Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai’s offer of ceasing internet links at home and controlling visitor numbers, on top of other stringent tailor-made bail terms, could not persuade a judge at Hong Kong’s High Court that he would not jeopardize national security.

There were insufficient grounds for believing the defendant would not continue to commit acts endangering security while out on bail, even under the extra conditions he had suggested for himself, according to a written court judgement released on Tuesday.

Lai was charged in December over collusion with foreign forces after he allegedly called for sanctions against Hong Kong and China. Apart from a brief reprieve during Christmas granted by a High Court judge, he has been remanded in custody while awaiting trial. His application for a judicial review of the rejection of bail was shot down by Madam Justice Anthea Pang at the Court of First Instance on Feb. 18.

In giving her reasons for the decision, Pang referred to two affirmations, filed by a senior police inspector, that were about financial transactions involving Lai and his arrest in connection with another offense under national security laws.

The defense team, led by Stewart Wong SC, previously suggested that the new submissions carried little or no weight. Pang disagreed with the argument in her written judgment, saying that the materials could not be simply ignored.

Lai’s team had also filed new affidavits for the judicial review, offering additional bail conditions that included terminating the web service at Lai’s residential premises and limiting the number of visitors and their duration per visit.

Prosecutors led by acting deputy director of public prosecutions Anthony Chau said there were insufficient grounds to believe that Lai would not continue to commit the prohibited acts if bail was granted. They also questioned the practical difficulties involved in enforcing the additional bail conditions he offered.

According to a Court of Final Appeal judgment earlier this month, the judge should consider “everything that appears to the court to be relevant to making that decision, including the possible imposition of appropriate bail conditions and materials which would not be admissible as evidence at the trial,” Pang noted.

The judge said the extra bail conditions from Lai made up only one of the considerations in the current assessment, and that she had to consider whether the defendant would and could engage in similar or identical prohibited acts.

Pang further pointed out that in the context of the national security laws, the expression “acts endangering national security” was constructed as referring to “acts of that nature capable of constituting an offense under the NSL or the laws of the [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] safeguarding national security.”

She agreed with the defense lawyers that one’s financial, political ideology and associations did not suggest the commission of an offense, but found that these could not be said to be relevant to the assessment.

“For instance, it may be more difficult for one with limited means to organize the prohibited acts than one with the financial means,” Pang wrote.

“Likewise, one who is determined and resolute may be more readily disposed to committing the prohibited acts than one who is merely drifting along and lacks such enthusiasm. A loner may not be as efficient and effective in carrying out the prohibited acts when compared with one having connections and means.”

Pang agreed with the prosecution, saying that there were different ways of committing the prohibited acts.

“If one was determined, the foreseeable danger of being discovered might not be a bar to action. In the end, what the court has to do is to carry out ‘a predictive and evaluative exercise’ having taken into account all the relevant matters.”

