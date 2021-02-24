The leader of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party said that the government’s proposal to require district councilors to take a pledge of allegiance was like the “sword of Damocles hanging over politicians.”

The government announced on Tuesday that district councilors will be required to take an oath to uphold the Basic Law and pledge allegiance to Hong Kong. Those who breach the oath will be disqualified and banned from running for office for five years.

Democratic Party chairperson Lo Kin-hei, who is also a district councilor, said on Wednesday that the proposed law had “vague and unclear” definitions of unacceptable activities.

The new law includes positive and negative examples to define what constitutes acts that uphold the Basic Law and demonstrate allegiance to the city. One negative example was “committing acts that undermine or have a tendency to undermine the overall interests” of Hong Kong.

The broad language allows the government to interpret it however it wants, Lo said on a radio program, adding that members of the pro-democracy camp have not yet discussed whether or not they will swear the oath.

It was hard to estimate how many people will be disqualified as a result of this new requirement, but Lo said district councilors from his party will try to keep their promise to voters and persist.

District councilor Tiffany Yuen said the government’s proposed election ban was not limited to five years, as the government might find any number of excuses to impose the ban again after the time has elapsed.

Yuen was among four people expected to lose their seats once the law comes into effect. Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said that councilors who had been disqualified on previous occasions will also be disqualified from their current roles.

Yuen said it was unreasonable for her to be stripped of her role, as she had been fulfilling the duties of a district councilor since she was elected.

Separately, district councilors Wong Chun-yeung and Yuen Ho-lun said on Wednesday that they do not plan to take the oath.

Wong said he wanted to continue serving his community in Tung Chung after resigning. He unseated pro-Beijing politician Holden Chow to win that constituency in 2019.

