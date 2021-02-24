A Chinese company listed in Hong Kong is now allowed to market its COVID-19 vaccine with conditions, after mainland regulators accepted the company’s application.

CanSinoBIO said in a public filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the overall efficacy of the drug was 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 illnesses 28 days after a single dose.

The vaccine was jointly developed with the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, CanSinoBIO wrote in the filing.

It applied to the National Medical Products Administration on Feb. 21 for conditional marketing and later received the go-ahead. The administration earlier approved two other Chinese-made vaccines, from Sinopharm and Sinovac, for actual use.

If approved, the CanSinoBIO drug would be the first recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine with the adenovirus type 5 vector from China. In simple terms, that means recipients need to get just one jab, instead of two for the other Chinese vaccines. The product name would be Convidecia.

The team of Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei was involved in developing the vaccine. Chen and other researchers conducted global multicenter phase three clinical trials in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Pakistan and Russia, the company said.

Interim analysis of the trials, covering 40,000 volunteers, yielded an overall efficacy of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic COVID-19 illnesses 28 days after a single-dose vaccination. In terms of preventing severe disease, the drug was respectively 68.83% and 90.07% effective, 14 and 28 days after vaccination.

CanSinoBIO said that the vaccine efficacy met the technical standards of the World Health Organization and the standards and requirements set out by the Chinese regulators NMPA.

Convidecia in storage could last for three months under 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (35.6 to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), sources told Apple Daily.

It would remain stable for two months under 25 degrees Celsius, and for three weeks in 37 degrees Celsius, they said.

Meanwhile, Sinopharm announced that its vaccine had 73% efficacy based on interim analysis of phase three clinical trials conducted in countries including the United Arab Emirates, where volunteers developed antibodies after two doses. The company said that the drug met standards set out by the WHO and the NMPA.

Beijing on Wednesday extended vaccine coverage to Taiwanese people who were living, working and studying in mainland China or elsewhere outside Taiwan.

Mainland Chinese authorities cared about the health rights of the Taiwanese, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council said. Taiwanese people on the mainland could opt to receive Chinese-made vaccines, office spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang said.

He noted that China had provided 10 million doses to the WHO’s COVAX program to support inoculation worldwide, including Taiwan. China’s missions abroad would vaccinate not only Chinese citizens but also overseas Taiwanese people, Ma added.

