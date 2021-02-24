China’s state-owned enterprises have been instructed to concentrate their resources this year on bolstering a range of industries, including defense, energy and advanced technology, according to a top agency overseeing state-owned assets.

A major objective for state-owned enterprises this year was to increase investments in defense, energy, food supply, high-speed data networks and other advanced technologies, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said on Tuesday.

These sectors were crucial to China’s national security and economy, and efforts would be made to further integrate firms in these areas, said Peng Huagang, secretary-general for the commission.

State-owned companies were also required to fix weaknesses in the country’s manufacturing sector, integrate resources for innovation and improve resource allocation to avoid overlap or over-diversification, Peng said.

The commission was drawing up a five-year blueprint for state-owned enterprises to support the Communist Party’s development plan for China between 2021 and 2025, he said.

Technology and innovation would be of top priority for state-owned enterprises during this period, said Hao Peng, the commission’s chair.

The development blueprint is expected to include strong support for the military, as already published documents relating to the plan repeatedly touched on strengthening troops and modernizing armament, according to employees in China’s securities industry.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play