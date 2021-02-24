Chinese military leaders believe President Xi Jinping will announce that his military will be able to occupy Taiwan in a year or two, a Stanford University scholar has told a congressional commission.

Oriana Skylar Mastro, a fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies who specializes in Chinese military policy, spoke at a virtual hearing on Feb. 18 before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. The hearing examined U.S. deterrence policies to prevent a future attack on Taiwan by Beijing.

Cross-strait deterrence is arguably weaker today than at any point since the Korean War, Mastro said, according to congressional news outlet Roll Call.

Chinese military leaders told Mastro they believe Xi will conclude that the Chinese military will have the capability to occupy and seize Taiwan in a year or two, even as some Western analysts predict that it will more likely take five years or more for that goal to be reached, she added.

Mastro said Beijing’s impressive military modernization, Xi Jinping’s personal ambitions and Washington’s failure to build robust coalitions to counter Chinese regional aggression have all helped to create a situation where the benefits for Beijing using increased force have become so high that they outweigh the costs.

The greatest threat now is that Beijing will launch a military operation to force reunification with Taiwan irrespective of the policies or actions of Washington and Taipei, Mastro said.

Xi is likely waiting for an opportune moment to invade Taiwan and will be less easily provoked by “smaller slights” such as high-level U.S. diplomatic visits or more U.S. weapon sales to the island, Mastro said.

“It’ll only make a move when it’s ready. So unless Beijing is ready to take Taiwan by force, its leadership is going to carefully calibrate any responses to other U.S. and Taiwan actions as long as those aren’t [for] independence, and they will try not to escalate to war,” Mastro said.

The Biden administration should try to increase Taipei’s ties with the international community so that China would think the costs of a war might be too high, she said.

The U.S. increased its diplomatic engagements and security assistance to Taiwan under former President Donald Trump, but an effort to pressure foreign countries and multilateral bodies to recognize Taipei largely failed as Washington disengaged itself with international organizations.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made a warning at a press briefing on Wednesday against Taiwan’s upcoming amendments to its constitution. None were related to Taiwan independence.

China was watching closely and opposed any pro-independence acts, Ma said. It would take all means necessary to retaliate against an independence movement, he added.

