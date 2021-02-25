Hongkongers lambasted the new measures unveiled by Financial Secretary Paul Chan in the latest budget. Speaking on radio programs, citizens questioned the need to allocate HK$8 billion (US$1.03 billion) for national security and the practicality of issuing electronic vouchers.

A caller, surnamed Ho, questioned why such a large amount of public funds for national security is necessary in a small city with only seven million population. “Do they intend to build more prisons or arrest everyone? Or are they merely sending the money to mainland China?”

Another citizen, surnamed Yuen, said while the budget mentioned alleviating hardship in the wake of the pandemic, the actual measures – the unnecessary national security expenses, in particular – achieve the opposite. Hong Kong people should take priority, he added.

Responding to criticism, Chan said a written report will be submitted to the Legislative Council within the year. The non-recurrent spending on national security is intended to last for several years and is not related to the operation cost of Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong.

The minister was also slammed for having his head in the clouds for his plan to issue electronic coupons instead of cash handouts.

A caller, surnamed Leung, noted that the consumption coupons can barely help as the government is reducing social welfare handouts in the latest budget. Elderly and grassroots households need to save even on food, it does not make sense to encourage them to incur other expenses with the consumption coupons, he added.

A citizen, surnamed Li and now unemployed, pointed out that most street market stalls do not take electronic payment. “I hope the financial secretary can try to understand how the grassroots people live,” she said.

In response, Chan hoped people would understand the government has no alternative but to cut social welfare handouts. The electronic vouchers are expected to benefit small and medium-sized enterprises, which have been suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

