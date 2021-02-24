A Hong Kong judge on Wednesday appeared to run out of patience with a senior prosecutor for fudging details of a vicious attack that happened at the Yuen Long train station one and a half years ago.

Six men are standing trial for rioting and wounding, while another two have pleaded guilty in the case, in which thugs dressed in white beat up passengers and bystanders on July 21, 2019, leaving dozens injured.

In his opening statement, lead prosecutor Anthony Chau briefly described the incident as a “violent conflict,” “dispute” and “physical collision.”

District Court Judge Eddie Yip repeatedly complained that Chau was glossing over important details, such as who had started the assault. The prosecutor’s summary of the events felt like an “edited film” with a confusing chronology, the judge added.

“What does ‘physical collision’ mean? Playing bumper cars?” Yip asked at one point.

“It turns out that the words ‘violent conflict’ encapsulate a lot,” he remarked dryly, after a long line of questioning directed at Chau.

In response, Chau conceded that the white-clad thugs, wielding wooden sticks, were the ones who had started the attack against people dressed in black — an outfit commonly associated with pro-democracy protesters.

The prosecutor also admitted that the people in white carried on with their beating after their victims stopped fighting back.

“So can we say, the people dressed in black unsuccessfully tried to resist, and the people dressed in white continued to beat them up?” Yip said.

Chau elaborated on some details upon questioning by the judge. He said defendants Tang Wai-sum and Ng Wai-nam were allegedly part of a group that threw objects such as traffic cones and umbrellas at the people in black.

Earlier, the judge criticized prosecutors for being ill-prepared and submitting paperwork riddled with errors.

The 2019 attack at a Hong Kong railroad station sparked public outrage over the police’s slow response. Authorities have also been criticized for perceived leniency toward the assailants, given the relatively few arrests and prosecutions.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play