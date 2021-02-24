Non-residents and transit passengers will be allowed to enter Taiwan from next month as the island plans to relax its COVID-19 border control measures.

Foreigners who do not live in Taiwan would be able to apply for a special entry permit from March 1, Taiwan’s health minister Chen Shih-chung announced on Wednesday. However, permits will not be issued to tourists and those planning to go to Taiwan for “social visits,” he said.

Travelers would also be able to transit at the Taoyuan International Airport, provided that they tested negative for the coronavirus within three days before their arrival on the island. These travelers must take flights from the same airline and social distancing measures must be in place on board, Chen said.

Short-term business visitors from countries and places of low and medium risks could also apply to shorten their self-quarantine period, Chen said.

Taiwan closed its borders to foreign visitors in January after recording its first imported case of the British mutant coronavirus strain, which is believed to have a higher transmittancy.

Click here for Chinese version

