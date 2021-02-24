Hong Kong has estimated a record deficit of HK$257.6 billion (US$33.2 billion) for the current financial year ending March 31, as the fight against COVID-19 and relief measures significantly increased the city’s expenditure.

This would be the second year in a row for the city to record a deficit, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan during his budget speech on Wednesday. This year’s deficit was also a record high, he said.

Chan had previously said that increased government expenses for dealing with a slowing economy and the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a HK$300 billion deficit.

Ernst & Young earlier estimated that the city could post a deficit as high as HK$363 billion. Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers projected it at HK$291.4 billion and HK$331 billion, respectively, while KPMG forecast a HK$282 billion deficit.

Despite forecasts of improving revenue, Hong Kong would still expect another deficit, of about HK$101.6 billion, for the coming financial year starting April, Chan said on Wednesday. That amount was equivalent to 3.6% of the city’s annual gross domestic product.

In mid-range projections, Chan estimated a deficit in the operating account in each of the coming five financial years as well as a deficit in the capital account in 2022-2023 and 2024-2025.

The city’s fiscal reserves were expected to be at HK$775.8 billion by the end of March 2026, representing 22% of its GDP, or equivalent to 12 months of government expenditure, Chan said. This would mean a drop in the reserve-to-expenditure ratio of 23 months recorded two years ago.

Hong Kong could manage its fiscal accounts without the need to issue debts as the deficits were expected to be short term, OCBC Wing Hang Bank economist Carie Li said. Measures proposed by Chan in his budget, such as raising the stamp duty on share transfers, would help increase government revenue, she said.

