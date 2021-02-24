Television producers in China have expressed optimism about working with their Korean counterparts under a new deal between public broadcasters from both sides that may end Beijing’s unofficial ban on content from South Korea.

“It was about time” cooperation resumed, mainland news site Sohu cited You Xiaogang, head of the China Television Drama Production Industry Association, as saying. Korean content has been shut out of mainland China since 2016, after Seoul allowed the deployment of a United States anti-missile defense system.

The Chinese state broadcaster, China Central Television, on Monday announced having signed a strategic partnership with South Korean public broadcaster KBS. It earlier described 2021 as “the year of Sino-Korean cultural exchange.”

You said he hoped future cooperation with Korean production companies would be more interactive. Previously, dealings between the two sides mainly involved exporting Korean content to China, he noted.

Chinese playwright Yu Dandan expected that Korean dramas would become hugely popular on the mainland again, once the ban was lifted. The Korean TV industry was more creative while China’s production quality was more varied, Yu told Sohu.

TV drama producer Li Junwei was more cautious about any upcoming cooperation. Property rights and the employment of Korean artistes could be sticking points, Li said.

Click here for Chinese version

