United States congressmen on Thursday passed a resolution to condemn actions by the Beijing and Hong Kong governments that violated rights and freedoms in the city.

The bipartisan resolution reiterated support for Hong Kong people from members of the foreign affairs committee at the U.S. House of Representatives.

They also encouraged the White House administration to work with allies and partner countries to address issues in Hong Kong, including by providing protection for Hongkongers who feared persecution, and to hold China accountable for breaching the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden should continue with sanctions imposed on Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials, the resolution stated.

American allies were encouraged to instruct their representatives at the United Nations to express concern and request reports on the human rights situation in the city.

Another resolution passed on Thursday was the American Values and Security in International Athletics Act, introduced by the committee’s lead Republican Michael Mccaul to stop countries such as China from trampling on human rights by improving their image through international sports competitions.

The resolution requested the U.S. secretary of state to disseminate human rights information about the organizing country.

The secretary of state was also asked to inform American athletes about potential privacy or safety risks, and to tell them how to protect their personal details to avoid becoming targets of foreign intelligence gathering.

In a separate issue, a European Union official criticised legal changes proposed by the Hong Kong government that would require district councilors to take an oath swearing allegiance to the government and the Basic Law.

The draft bill included “discretionary, politically biased requirements to qualify for public office and contradicts political pluralism and protected freedoms,” Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson for E.U. foreign affairs and security policy, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The E.U. would continue to support fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong in accordance with the city’s governing principle of “one country, two systems,” she said.

Click here for Chinese version

