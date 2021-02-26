China on Friday said it was suspending imports of Taiwanese pineapples from March 1, cutting off a market that accounts for more than 90% of sales of the fruit for farmers on the self-ruled island.

The suspension of trade valued at NT$1.49 billion (US$53.4 million) last year was aimed at protecting the mainland’s biosecurity after Chinese customs found pests in shipments, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Friday. The move comes amid rising political tensions between the mainland and Taiwan, prompting President Tsai Ing-wen to question the true motive for the ban.

Agricultural minister Chen Chi-chung criticized Beijing for breaching established norms in cross-strait trade by its sudden and unilateral ban.

Taiwan exported 41,661 tons of fresh and frozen pineapples to the mainland last year, data from the island’s Council of Agriculture showed. Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore were Taiwan’s next largest pineapple buyers, buying 2,160 tons, 1,186 tons and 421 tons, respectively.

Taiwan will step up promotion of exports to non-mainland China markets and urge domestic consumers to buy local pineapples in a bid to maintain prices this year, Chen said.

A farmer, surnamed Dai, in southern Pingtung county said his farm ships about 500 containers of the fruit to the mainland every year and that the ban took him totally off guard. He estimated that it would cause him a loss of tens of millions of Taiwan dollars.

There were also concerns that the suspension might be the first shot in a campaign that will extend to other agricultural products, such as mangoes, atemoya and Java apples, said Sheu Ming-jen, retired associate professor in horticulture from the National Taiwan University.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play