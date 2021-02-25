Beijing authorities have strengthened the city’s security levels in attempts to bar foreign visitors from entering China’s corridors of power, as the ruling Chinese Communist Party plans to convene its annual plenary sessions in early March, Radio Free Asia reported on Thursday.

The annual meetings of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and National People’s Congress will open on March 4 and 5 respectively. Namely the Two Sessions or Lianghui, the pair of closely related political bodies are expected to make national-level political decisions for the rest of the year.

While the Beijing government has reportedly implemented a secondary security screening for mail and parcels entering the capital city, it has also barred petitioners and non-locals from entering Beijing. Dissidents’ personal liberty has also been restricted, said the United States-funded radio station.

Petitioners from outside the capital, such as the Liaoning or Heilongjiang province, were stopped by law enforcers from entering Beijing, resident Zhang Xuemei told RFA.

Government officials have recently guarded the door of some petitioners’ residences and tried to prevent them from leaving their home, said Lu Jianrong, a human rights activist living in the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu.

Hong Kong and foreign journalists posted outside of Beijing will not be invited to report the March conferences because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state media CCTV earlier reported, adding that media reporting will be conducted online.

