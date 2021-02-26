Beijing should put an end to its belligerent “wolf warrior” tactics and widening military reach, otherwise nations may feel threatened enough to seek international help, including from Washington, a Taiwanese researcher has said.

Multiple moves by the Chinese forces to expand to new frontiers in recent years have come across as military intimidation to Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam in Asia. Bilateral ties with Australia and the United Kingdom are also on a downward spiral.

This January alone, the People’s Liberation Army of China made incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone on 30 of the 31 days, sending out 13 planes on Jan. 23, for instance.

Then on Feb. 1, confrontation arose with Japan after the Beijing government passed a new marine law authorizing ships of the Chinese coast guard to fire on foreign vessels encroaching on China’s territorial waters. Chinese ships, thus emboldened, repeatedly steered into disputed waters near the Diaoyu Islands, known by the Japanese as the Senkaku Islands.

The Philippines has also protested against the new Chinese legislation in the South China Sea, calling it “a verbal threat of war to any country that defies” the law. United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken promptly responded by pledging assistance to Manila should military conflict break out in the region.

Su Tzu-yun, an academic at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that under provocation from the Chinese, the Philippines might consider allowing American troops to return to the Subic Bay military base, giving the U.S. another foothold in the Asia-Pacific region.

China wanted to repair relations with the U.S. after President Joe Biden took office; at the same time, it had also been constantly testing the new Washington government’s backing of countries embroiled in various military disputes within the region.

Washington, under its commitment to support the self-defense of Taiwan, in late January deployed the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt of the U.S. navy to islands in the South China Sea, where it conducted drills. That was aimed at joining forces with the U.S. Seventh Fleet, which was holding routine operations in the Taiwan Strait, Su said.

Together with plans to reestablish deployment of the First Fleet to the Indo-Pacific region, the move would enhance American military strength in the Western Pacific, he added.

The Taiwanese scholar believed that the political situation was currently controllable as both mainland China and the U.S. would restrain themselves. The chances of a war erupting in the area was low, he said.

Military commentator Wong Dong agreed that war was not on the horizon. He said that the U.S. had to take some countermeasures over China’s repeated military actions in order to show it was supportive of allies and partners.

Wong noted that the HMS Queen Elizabeth, the lead ship of the Queen Elizabeth class of aircraft carriers, would sail to the West Pacific between April and June to protect British interests in the South China Sea. It was also a signal of the British government’s displeasure over China on Hong Kong issues, he said.

Meanwhile in Australia, military strength had increased in recent years to face China’s expansion in the South China Sea. Wong believed that given its escalating tensions with China, Australia could become the next country, after the U.S. and the U.K., to run into military problems with China.

