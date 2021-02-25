China says American diplomats will be exempted from anal swab tests for COVID-19, and previous tests conducted on U.S. officials were made “in error.”

Since January, China has been conducting anal swab tests on residents in areas with COVID-19 cases. Some foreign travelers were also asked to undergo tests, including U.S. diplomats, as reported by the Washington Post.A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told Vice News that it never agreed to anal testing and protested directly to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, after they learned that some staff members had been subjected to the test.Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, the spokesperson added. The State Department has instructed employees to decline the test if they are asked.

The spokesperson said it is committed to preserving the “dignity” of American diplomats and their families, consistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and other diplomatic law provisions.During a regular press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied that Beijing had asked U.S. diplomats in China to undergo anal swab tests.It was unknown how many U.S. diplomats or their family members have gone through the tests. Anal swab tests were taken because the virus causing COVID-19 can survive longer in the intestines compared to the respiratory tract, which can reduce risks of false results, the Chinese government and its experts had said.

Meanwhile, there were 256 million travel trips made in mainland China during the seven-day Lunar New Year holidays, according to official figures, representing a 15.7% increase compared to the same period during 2020. It was at 75.3% of the figure before the pandemic.

Revenue from travels inside China during the holidays was at 301.1 billion yuan (US$46.7 billion), which was 8.2% higher than that of 2020. It was at 58.6% of the figure before the pandemic.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play