Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei’s daughter, who is fighting extradition to the United States, where she faces charges of breaking sanctions against Iran, has asked a Hong Kong court for access to HSBC records related to her case, days after British court denied a similar request.

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, 48, requested the High Court of Hong Kong order HSBC to attend a closed-door hearing on March 12, citing the Hong Kong Evidence Ordinance.

“On the application of any party to any proceedings, the court or a judge may order that such party be at liberty to inspect and take copies of any entries in a banker’s record for any of the purposes of such proceedings,” the ordinance reads, adding that any such orders may be enforced “as if the bank were a party to the proceeding.”

Meng, the Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer who also goes by the name of Sabrina, also asked to be allowed to copy the relevant information, and use it in the extradition cased of the U.S. government against herself at the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Canada. Meng would fully compensate HSBC for all reasonable expenses, according to Thursday’s submission.

Meng is seeking documents in connection with the evaluation of compliance, sanctions, credit and reputational risk posed by Huawei Technologies, Skycom or Canicula Holdings between late 2012 and April 2015, as well as assessments on whether the bank should maintain relationships with the three companies.

HSBC declined to comment on the issue when asked by Apple Daily.

The U.K. High Court on Feb. 19 denied a similar request for documents by Meng, ruling that the court did not have any obligation to make an order.

The application was “unfounded” as HSBC had no role in the criminal case in the United States or the extradition process in Canada regarding Meng, an HSBC spokesperson said at the time in response to the Feb. 19 judgement.

Meng was arrested in Canada in December 2018, and has since been under home detention in a mansion in Vancouver. The U.S. authorities have alleged that she misled banks into handling transactions that violated the country’s sanctions against Iran.

