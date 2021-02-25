A Hong Kong protester has been left in dire straits after two banks cut access to his accounts.

The democracy activist, who wanted to be identified as Tommy, said that since his arrest in late 2019 his savings account with Hang Seng Bank had been frozen and his account with Bank of East Asia closed.

“This is my money, I earned it legitimately from work,” Tommy told Apple Daily. “Is this what Hong Kong has become?”

Tommy said his account had only been open for about a month and that he’d made just a few small transactions before Hang Seng Bank froze his funds in November last year.

When confronting the bank, he was told that the account had been suspended due to “internal checks” but no further explanation was given.

About a month earlier, the Bank of East Asia issued Tommy a notice to withdraw his funds. The bank closed his account soon after.

The 22-year-old and his lawyer suspect that the banks’ actions are linked to his activism and 2019 arrest. They believe the banks are acting under police instruction.

It’s not the first time Hong Kong banks have been accused of freezing the accounts of democracy activists. In December last year, it emerged that HSBC had frozen the accounts of opposition politician Ted Hui Chi-fung, who is now in self-exile in the United Kingdom after fleeing Hong Kong. HSBC said it was complying with legal requests by police as Hui was suspected of money laundering.

Benson Chan, a solicitor who has been involved in lawsuits related to the 2019 demonstrations, said at least two other arrested protesters also find themselves in Tommy’s predicament.

Chan said banks should first question their clients about any suspicious transactions before taking action and suspending their accounts, which was not the case for Tommy.

“The banks did not even ask,” Chan said. “Is this because they were influenced by powerful outside forces and so they cannot handle this under the usual procedures?”

In a statement to Apple Daily, the Bank of East Asia said that the steps it has taken are in accordance with the law.

However, the bank did not divulge whether any accounts had been suspended or cancelled on the request of police or other government departments since last October.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority refused to comment on any specific case. Its spokesman said if a customer considers that a bank has not handled his/her case properly, they can make a complaint to the bank or the HKMA against the bank.

Hang Seng Bank has not responded to Apple Daily’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s financial woes continue.

He says that his legal situation has made it tough for him to find work as employers are deterred by his ongoing lawsuit.

Tommy now relies on part-time work from pro-democracy businesses for income.

His family and friends are warning him against going public with his banking trouble, telling him there could be backlash.

But Tommy is determined not to be silenced.

“Why should I fear repercussions for trying to get my money back?” he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play