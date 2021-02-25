Hong Kong’s No. 3 government leader on Thursday defended a decision to raise stock trading stamp duty, saying that it would not damage the city’s status as a financial hub.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan was responding to lawmakers’ criticism of a suggested rise in trading tariffs by three basis points to 0.13%, which was announced in his budget speech on Wednesday as the first such increase since 1993.

“Even with the increased stamp duty, we are still competitive,” Chan told the Legislative Council amid questions raised by its members.

Lawmaker Christopher Cheung, who represented the financial services constituency, had said the change was against a global trend of attracting investors through tax cuts. Another lawmaker, Cheng Chung-tai, also frowned on the idea, saying that the authorities had selected the middle class for “slaughtering.”

News of the proposed revised tax regime sent the city’s stock market plummeting by some 3% on Wednesday. The bourse regained some of its losses on Thursday, closing at 30,074 points, up 1.2%.

On a Thursday radio programme, Chan said that officials had mulled over raising other types of tax, including salary, profit and capital gains tax. They had put aside these taxes in view of an economic recession that was taking a toll on livelihoods, Chan added, though he declined to rule out future tax hikes.

An academic at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s business school told Apple Daily that the government desperately needed to boost revenues after spending billions on COVID-19 relief measures. “They have been talking about broadening our tax base for some 20 years now, but little has been done. And now they have to do it hastily because of increased spending,” senior lecturer Simon Lee said.

The proposed stock trading tax is scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1.

