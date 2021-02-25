A Hong Kong court on Thursday was told of a “bloody” scene at a train station where an alleged gang set upon commuters at the height of anti-government protests in 2019.

It was the first eyewitness account narrated at the District Court, tasked with trying six assault suspects for rioting and wounding people related to the incident that took place at Yuen Long station on July 21, 2019. In that incident, a group of white-clad men allegedly injured some 40 people following a massive protest on the city’s streets on the same day.

Witness A, testifying under a protection order to conceal his identity, said that he and his wife decided to flee the train and subsequently the station because he had heard from others that beatings were underway at the station and his train journey had been halted.

When the couple entered the station’s main lobby, witness A saw blood splattered on the ground and a broken wooden stick lying around. He also heard that a woman was being treated for injuries in the ladies room. By then, he had seen about 10 white-clad men gathering on the platforms.

“No one was sure what was going on,” witness A told the court. But later he saw another 20 to 30 similarly dressed men tapping at the ticket gates and glass panels with sticks and umbrellas, before a shouting match ensued between the white-clad group and others, including then lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting.

The witness will continue his account on Friday.

