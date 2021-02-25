Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing has been crowned richest man in Hong Kong, regaining his title on the Forbes list of the city’s ultrarich.

The nonagenarian had a net worth of US$35.4 billion. His wealth increased by 20%, much of that due to shares in listed American communications technology company Zoom, the Forbes magazine reported.

Property developers topped the list, as usual. Despite a pandemic that had caused economic hardship across the globe, the total wealth of Hong Kong tycoons rose by 7.5% to a whopping US$3.31 trillion, according to Forbes calculations. However, half of the billionaires saw their fortunes shrink in the market downturn.

Last year’s richest man in Hong Kong, Henderson Land Development founder Li Shau-kee, saw his wealth remain at around US$30.5 billion, which was why he was overtaken by Li Ka-shing. New World Development’s Henry Cheng and family were ranked third, with US$22.1 billion.

Li Ka-shing, a revered business magnate and one of the most influential entrepreneurs in Asia, made his first pot of gold from manufacturing garments and plastic flowers. He then expanded into the lucrative real estate sector, telecommunications, construction and more, earning the nickname “Superman Li” for his ability to “do everything.” His shrewd business acumen and eye for investment are well-known.

Li’s success is in his investment portfolio. Despite having retired, the mogul relied on his stocks in communications and technology to top the rich list this year. His flagship companies, Cheung Kong Holdings and CK Hutchison Holdings, had fallen by 27% this year, but his investment in Zoom, started in 2013, had paid off with a sixfold increase from last year.

His venture capital company Horizons Ventures, helmed by trusted companion Solina Chau, successfully invested in Zoom, Facebook and other major telecoms companies. Li also has stakes in three other technology stocks, including dietary supplement company ChromaDex, health food company Celsius and medical technology company Wellness Lifestyle, which all rose in value from between five and 20 times.

The Hong Kong tycoons with the greatest jump in wealth on the 2021 Forbes list was touch-screen maker Biel Crystal’s founding couple Yeung Kin-man and Lam Wai-wing. Their net worth went from US$8 billion to US$18.6 billion in just a year, taking the couple to the No. 4 spot. Some reports indicate that Biel Crystal is set to file for an initial public listing later this year.

Amid the pandemic, Hong Kong’s traditional money-making industries of finance and real estate have failed to grow. Many conglomerate billionaire families are focusing on wealth maintenance.

